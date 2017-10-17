Grebien says he feels misled after Memorial Hospital closure announcement

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – When the news broke Monday that Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket will close, state and local officials were left with a sour taste in their mouths.

Care New England’s board voted Monday night to close the hospital for good after a proposed takeover deal for the cash-strapped facility fell through.

The hospital has been financially strugging for a decade, losing $23 million in the last year alone. As Care New England tried to grapple with that debt and its sagging finances system-wide, it reahcched a deal earlier this year to spin off Memorial to Prime Healthcare.

The deal apparently collapsed over the last two weeks with the two sides unable to come to terms.

“I don’t know what broke down in negotiations between Prime and Care New England,” State Senator Elizabeth Crowley said. She represents parts of Central Falls and Pawtucket.

It’s a question on the minds of many Rhode Islanders.

Earlier this year, Crowley sponsored legislation that would expedite the state process to approve mergers of nonprofit hospitals, in an effort to help streamline the deal. She called Monday night’s board decision a slap in the face.

“If I knew that not mor than two months later, this was happening, I would have never sponsored that legislation,” she said.

Crowley stressed that Memorial’s closing not only affects its employees and patients, but the entire community.

Mayor Don Grebien, leader of part of that community, was similarly upset by the news.

“I am extremely disappointed in this decision by Care New England to abandon our community hospital during their transactions, putting their agreement with Partners above the one with Prime,” he said in a statement, adding that he is considering legal action.

Eyewitness News caught up with him Tuesday night after he had the chance to meet with Governor Raimondo about the situation. He said that his main concern is that the assets Care New England depleted from memorial in the leadup to the transaction be re-routed to the hospital.

“We have a stake in the game,” he said,” and those assets need to come back here before they are sold to somebody else.”

Mayor Grebien said the he feels misled by Care New England, and said that he no longer feels that they and the city are partners.

Care New England officials, however, insist that the hospital’s problems began long before they took over its operation in 2013 and that it is closing because of the very low patient population.

Grebien said that he plans to speak with the Attorney General’s office Wednesday about possible legal action on getting those assets back.