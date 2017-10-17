Hometown Hero: Ben Cortes

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Smithfield’s Ben Cortes.

The reigning All-Stater has rewritten the school’s record books as a running back, becoming the Sentinels all-time leading rusher while helping his team to their first ever state football title in 2015.

Cortes’ success has attracted attention from a variety of New England college programs and Ben hopes to play at the next level, before sharing his love the game with the next generation as a coach.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.