In the Kitchen: Mango BBQ Flat Pizza

Our friends from Discover Newport brought us Stacey Gonsalves from Juiced Cafe to share her recipe for Mango BBQ Flat Pizza.

Ingredients:

mango Salsa

shredded cheese

organic chicken

house made Mango dressing

BBQ sauce

spinach tortilla wrap

Directions:

Heat the wrap Drizzle on the mango sauce Place on desired toppings Cook in the oven

