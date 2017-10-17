In the Kitchen: Mango BBQ Flat Pizza

Our friends from Discover Newport brought us Stacey Gonsalves from Juiced Cafe to share her recipe for Mango BBQ Flat Pizza.
Ingredients:
- mango Salsa
- shredded cheese
- organic chicken
- house made Mango dressing
- BBQ sauce
- spinach tortilla wrap
Directions:
- Heat the wrap
- Drizzle on the mango sauce
- Place on desired toppings
- Cook in the oven
