Jurors begin deliberations in blogger beheading plot trial

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Published: Updated:
Pamela Geller
FILE - In this May 7, 2015 file photo, Pamela Geller speaks during an interview at The Associated Press in New York. A trial is set to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in federal court in Boston for David Wright of Everett, Mass., accused of participating in a 2015 plot for the Islamic State group to behead Geller, a conservative blogger. The plot was never carried out. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Jurors have begun deliberating in the case of a Massachusetts man accused of participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller.

Prosecutors say David Wright plotted with his uncle and a Rhode Island man to kill Geller on behalf of the Islamic State group after she organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas. Prosecutors say Wright also wanted to carry out other attacks in the U.S.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Siegmann told jurors during her closing argument Tuesday that Wright was committed to the Islamic State group and “intended to wage war against the U.S.”

Wright testified last week that it was all an act and that he never really wanted to hurt anyone.

His attorney, Jessica Hedges, told jurors Tuesday that Wright made mistakes but isn’t a terrorist.