Man arrested after fired bullet misses sleeping teen

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Mansfield arrested a man after they say he fired a rifle in his apartment and the bullet went through an adjoining apartment’s floor, nearly hitting a sleeping teenager.

Timothy Downs, 29, is accused of firing a bullet in his Eddy Street apartment.

According to police, a man called 911 Monday night, saying the bullet had come up through the floor from the apartment below and hit the bureau near the bed where the teenager, 15, was asleep.



An initial investigation by officers turned up a loaded 9 mm Marlin rifle in Downs’s apartment. They charged him with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, improper storage of a firearm, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct.

Officers also have applied for a warrant to search the apartment overall and said Tuesday in a Facebook posting they believe additional charges will follow.

Previously, Downs was arrested in February 2014 and charged with narcotics possession and distribution, officers said.