Man found shot to death in Boston hotel

BOSTON (AP) — Police in Boston are investigating a fatal early morning shooting at a city hotel.
Commissioner William Evans says officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood at about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Someone had pulled a fire alarm leading to what he called a “chaotic scene.”
There they found a man in his 20s shot to death in a fifth-floor room.
Two suspects were spotted fleeing the scene. Evans says the shooting was not a random act.
There have been no arrests and the victim’s name was not made public.
Evans says investigators are viewing hotel surveillance video.