Memorial Hospital calls all-staff meeting for noon

Related Coverage Care New England cites delays in negotiations over Memorial Hospital sale

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Memorial Hospital’s leaders have called an all-staff meeting for noon but are not revealing what news they plan to share, according to the union that represents nurses there.

A United Nurses & Allied Professionals representative said Memorial employees expect to be addressed by Dr. James Fanale, the hospital’s interim president. A spokesman for Care New England, which owns the hospital, declined to comment.

The Pawtucket facility, which Care New England took over in 2013, has been struggling financially for years. The company had announced earlier this year it planned to spin off Memorial to Prime Healthcare and sell the rest of its facilities to Partners HealthCare, Massachusetts’ biggest hospital group.

Care New England executives said last month their timeline for completing the Prime transaction has slipped considerably due to complications in negotiations. Prime also owns Landmark Medical Center, the Woonsocket hospital that emerged from receivership a few years ago, and is trying to convert that facility from for-profit to nonprofit status.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook

Eyewitness News is tracking this story and will have updates on air and on WPRI.com as more information becomes available.