Memorial Hospital to close after deal falls apart

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Care New England’s board voted Monday night to close Memorial Hospital after a proposed takeover deal for the cash-strapped facility fell through, the company revealed Tuesday.

The Pawtucket facility, which Care New England took over in 2013, has been struggling financially for at least a decade. The company had announced earlier this year it planned to spin off Memorial to Prime Healthcare and sell the rest of its facilities to Partners HealthCare, Massachusetts’ biggest hospital group.

Negotiations between Prime and Care New England fell apart over the last two weeks, Dr. James Fanale, Care New England’s incoming CEO, told Eyewitness News. Staff members were being informed of the news on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m disappointed,” he said. “Until a week ago we did everything we could to try to get that agreement done.”

The company also hopes to convert some of Memorial’s existing campus to other medical uses, such as primary care or specialty services, but those details have not yet been worked out, he said.

The R.I. Department of Health will need to sign off on the hospital’s closure. Fanale declined to put a timeline on when he hopes Memorial will lock its doors, but said he hopes state regulators will review the proposal “expeditiously” in order to stabilize the full Care New England system, which also includes Women & Infants, Butler and Kent hospitals.

“We’ve got to ensure that Care New England is stable as an employer and all the attendant things there, and we’re going to do that,” Fanale said, adding that resolving Memorial’s situation is a requirement before Partners will agree to take over the hospital system.

Fanale said Memorial currently employs roughly 700 people, some of them part-time, and jobs are likely to be found for some of them at Care New England’s other facilities. “We’re not going to be able to save every one, but to the extent we’re able to [we will],” he said.

While about 13 entities initially expressed some interest in taking over Memorial when Care New England put it on the market, Prime was the only one that actually put in a bid, according to Fanale. He said that left hospital executives with no reason to think a new buyer would come along.

Memorial is licensed for 290 hospitals beds, but in recent months it has had just 15 to 20 inpatients a day. “It leaves you in a devastating situation,” Fanale said.

Care New England executives had told bondholders last month their timeline for completing the Prime transaction has slipped considerably due to complications in negotiations. Prime also owns Landmark Medical Center, the Woonsocket hospital that emerged from receivership a few years ago, and is trying to convert that facility from for-profit to nonprofit status.

