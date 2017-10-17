Nursing home resident charged with sexually assaulting elderly woman held without bail

Related Coverage Coventry nursing home resident accused of sexual assault

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – A Coventry man has been ordered held without bail after he was accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in a nursing home.

Francis Kinsey, 74, was in a wheelchair and a missing a leg when he faced a judge Tuesday afternoon. The judge ordered him to undergo an evaluation to determine if he’s mentally competent to stand trial.

Coventry Police arrested Kinsey on Saturday after an employee at the Coventry Center Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation home reported witnessing him sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman.

Kinsey, who police said was a resident at the nursing home, was charged with first degree sexual assault.

Police said Kinsey has also been awaiting trial for a 2012 child molestation case out of Charlestown.

Amy Kempe, spokesperson for Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, said that case has been delayed while Kinsey has been in the nursing home with significant medical problems.

“The safety of the patients and residents in our skilled nursing center is our number one priority,” said Jeanne Moore, a spokesperson for the Coventry Center. “When we receive a report like this from any source, be it patient, family or one of our employees, we investigate the allegation and report it to local law enforcement and the Department of Health as appropriate.”

Moore declined to comment on whether the center knew about Kinsey’s previous charges, or whether the center conducts any sort of background check before admitting patients.

Kinsey is due back in court for a competency hearing on Oct. 31.