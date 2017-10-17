Pawtucket City Council to discuss PawSox ballpark

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The Pawtucket City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the much-debated PawSox ballpark in downtown.

The Providence Journal reports that the council will discuss and likely vote on a resolution calling on the General Assembly to do “everything possible” to keep the PawSox in Pawtucket and allow the city to borrow up to $15 million to partially fund a new stadium. Resolutions are nonbinding, but opposition from the local council would be a blow to the project.

The meeting will be held at Pawtucket City Hall at 5:45 p.m.

While most of the councilors would like to keep the PawSox in Pawtucket, many have misgivings about the consequences of the city footing a portion of the bill.

Councilman Timothy P. Rudd, Jr. told the Journal he supports keeping the team in the city, but he plans to vote “no” because of the language of the resolution.

Rudd voiced his concerns over the $15 million that would be required of the city. While ballpark revenues are expected to recoup these costs, there is no contingency plan should the park fail to repay to loan quickly enough. He believes the PawSox should provide more of the funding.

“I think that’s the biggest concern there’s no mechanism in there to protect the taxpayers if we default,” Rudd said. “In a perfect world, I’d love to see the team backstop all the bonds.”

According to Rudd, several councilors are still undecided, and others plan to vote against the resolution.

While the passage of the resolution is not required to pass the legislation in the General Assembly, it will certainly be beneficial. Local resolutions are common for bond questions and other local legislation.