Robert Davis named chair of 195 Commission

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday that Robert Davis of South Kingstown will be the new chairperson of the 195 Commission.

He will replace Joseph Azrack, who held the position for several years.

Davis previously served as vice chair of the commission.

“I’m grateful for Joe’s leadership, dedication, and service to the 195 Commission in helping spearhead the transformation of this vacant land into a hub of innovation,” Raimondo said. “Thanks to his work, the Commission now has momentum. There are shovels in the ground at the Wexford site, and soon we will see steel in the sky. I look forward to continued progress and additional development under Chairman Davis and Commissioner McNally.”

Raimondo also announced she will nominate Michael McNally of Barrington to fill the vacant seat.

“I’m honored that the Governor has nominated me to the 195 Commission and I look forward to the advice and consent of the Senate,” McNally said.