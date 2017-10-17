Veterans’ community gets makeover from Operation Stand Down

Related Coverage Supporting Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A veterans’ community in Johnston was filled with the sounds of construction on Tuesday.

Volunteers gave back to those who served our nation by sprucing up the homes of seven veterans on Hartford Avenue.

“It means a lot. It’s been a big help,” veteran Bruce Fanning said. “It’s quite a sight to see, watching everybody working.”

Operation Stand Down teamed up with volunteers from Home Depot to make it happen.

“It’s heartwarming to see the veterans that live in these places that may need some work and then they come after the jobs done and you can just see the smile on their face,” Volunteer Errol Ruginski said. “It’s great work, it’s fulfilling work to take care of our veterans.”

The housing community was built in 2002 and this is the first time these homes have been renovated.