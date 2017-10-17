Wild turkeys chase police cruiser; harass residents

Related Coverage Turkey flies through orthodontics office waiting room window

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) – Wild turkeys are becoming more of a nuisance in several communities as they increasingly harass and threaten residents.

Police in West Bridgewater, Mass. posted a video on their Twitter page showing a flock of wild turkeys chasing down a police cruiser.

Aggressive turkey's are a problem in town. State law doesn't allow the police or the ACO to remove them. Contact MSPCA 617-522-7400 for info pic.twitter.com/i42Zc3pXIo — Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) October 15, 2017

Officials believe turkeys become more brazen when they become used to to humans, usually due to feeding.

When the birds are no longer threatened by humans or pets, they will often react to them as they would a rival turkey, with a show of aggression.

Experts say the best way to respond is to not back down or run away, rather to startle them with noise, movements, or even spraying them with water.

Employees at an orthodontist’s office in Cranston thought they were being robbed Monday when a turkey broke through a window and landed in their waiting room.