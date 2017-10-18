AG Kilmartin contacts RISP after State House sexual harassment claim

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Following revelations that State Representative Teresa Tanzi was sexually harassed while at the state house, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin has vowed to take action.

In an in-studio interview with Eyewitness News This Morning on Wednesday, Kilmartin said he is taking steps to rectify the issue.

“This is a very big accusation,” Kilmartin said. “I commend Representative Tanzi for coming forward and having the courage as a victim to bring this to light.”

Kilmartin went on to say that he reached out to Colonel Ann Assumpico of the state police to make her aware of the problem. He stressed that he does not want to pressure Tanzi into any action, but wants her and other victims to know that the justice system stands behind them.

“She is a victim,” Kilmartin went on to say. “She’s a victim who happens to be a representative who reported sexual harassment in the workplace. That’s the General Assembly, which adds another layer of concern.”

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations and #MeToo movement, Tanzi spoke about her experiences with sexually harassment.

“I have been in the workforce for three decades,” she said. “It started with my very first job and continued to this day.”

On Monday she told the Providence Journal that a colleague informed her sexual favors would help the momentum of her legislation.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has asked Tanzi to chair a commission to study workplace sexual harassment and assault. She hopes it will help other victims find information on what action they can take if they are harassed in the workforce.