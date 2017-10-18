AG Kilmartin on Memorial Hospital closure, lawsuit, Rep. Tanzi sexual assault allegations

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s been a busy week for Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, who joined Eyewitness News This Morning Wednesday morning.

Kilmartin is joining 17 states and the District of Columbia in suing the Trump administration, specifically the Department of Education. He and the other states allege that Education Secretary Betsey Devos’ decision to block a rule to protect students. The rule was put into place during the Obama administration and aimed to keep students form being defrauded by for-profit universities.

In addition, Kilmartin announced he contacted Rhode Island State Police Colonel Ann Assumpico after Representative Tanzi came forward with allegations of sexual harassment in the State House.

The attorney general also addressed the sudden announcement that Memorial Hospital will close. He insisted that his office is investigating and will take legal action if they believe it is called for.

