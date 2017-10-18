Aggressive coyotes spotted in Aquidnick Island neighborhood

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Coyotes have been spotted once again on Aquidnick Island.

Coyote Expert Numi Mitchell says it feels like deja vu, since Cliff the coyote was spotted last year wandering around neighborhoods in Newport and Middletown. Cliff has since been relocated to western Rhode Island.

“Cliff had areas that he frequented in Newport, very interestingly but not surprisingly, the same areas are the issue this year with coyotes that are always present during the day, lying on lawns a lot of the time,” she said.

A map from the conservation agency shows where coyotes are popping up, and currently there is a cluster located in a residential area.

Recently, a coyote attacked a large dog in its yard. Mitchell says coyotes only become aggressive when defending areas they find worthwhile.

“They’re worthwhile because they have food there,” she said.

She says there are steps residents can take to make neighborhoods worthless to coyotes.

“No garbage, no fruit, no pet feeding outside, no feral cat feeding on the ground, all of those things make coyotes hang around,” she said.

Mitchell says Cliff’s story is proof that simply relocating, or even killing problematic coyotes, doesn’t eliminate the problem.

“If you remove coyotes without removing the root problem which is the feeding, they’ll always come back, there’s always more coyotes,” she said.

Mitchell plans to host a community forum on coyotes on Nov. 1. She is unsure of the place and time, but said she would be releasing more information once it has been decided.