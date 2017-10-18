Imitation cheese recalled due to possible milk allergens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. is recalling 60 packages of American Accent Shredded Imitation Mozzarella Cheese that may contain undeclared milk allergens on the label.

The cheese had a best by date of June 8, 2018 and was sold in retail stores in Arizona and New Mexico including Bashas’, AJ’s Fine Foods, Food City and Bashas’ Dine Markets.

According to FSIS, there have been no reports of adverse reactions linking to these products, however people who have an allergy to milk run the risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. recalled the products after company Quality Assurance personnel discovered that the packaging of the products distributed the allergens whey and casein, but did not reveal the presence of milk in these allergens. The ingredient statement declares that whey and casein are the ingredients of the product affected by this recall.

The company has notified retailers who have purchased these products. Consumers should discard these products immediately or return to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Recalled products:

American Accent Shredded Imitation Mozzarella Cheese; Size 32 oz, UPC Code 0 365148012 6, Best By Jun. 8, 2018.

No other products manufactured or packaged by Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. are affected by this recall and the company is working diligently to eliminate any possible risk to consumers.