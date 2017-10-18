Coventry Police searching for man using stolen credit cards

COVENTRY, R.I. — The Coventry Police Department is searching for a suspect who they say made multiple fraudulent purchases with stolen credit cards.

According to police, the suspect broke into a vehicle in Coventry, stole a wallet with numerous credit cards belonging to the victim and used them in stores across Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Sept. 22.

Police say the suspect used the stolen credit cards at Benny’s in East Greenwich, Salk’s Ace Hardware in North Kingstown, Staples and Denali stores in Wakefield, Palumbo Liquors in Walpole and Home Depot in Norwood.

Store surveillance shows the suspect making large purchases at Norwood Home Depot, wearing a brimmed straw hat to hide his identity.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the suspect should contact the Coventry Police Department at (401) 822-9119.