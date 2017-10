Providence, Rhode Island’s Roz and the Rice Cakes debut one of the tracks off their latest CD.

The new album is called Devotion and it’s a big leap for the band.

The band’s sound has been called “Art Rock” with synthesizers and electronic drums.

Roz and the Rice Cakes have been on tour since 2008 all over the US and today they perform on The Rhode Show stage.

For tour dates and to buy their latest album you can click on Roz and the Rice Cakes.