In the Kitchen: Chicken Wings

Chef Joe Intrieri from Scorpion Bar at Patriot Place joined us to share their recipe for their signature chicken wings.

Wing Marinade

• 2 oz Sugar in the Raw

• 1 tbl Kosher Salt

• 1 tbl Mexican Dust

• 1/2 Spanish Onion, Diced

• 1 tsp Thyme

• 1 cup Water

• 10# Chicken Wings

Mexican Dust (use to your liking)

• 2 tsp Thyme

• 1 tsp Black Pepper

• 2 oz Smoked Paprika

• 4 oz Spanish Paprika

• 2 tsp Ground Fennel

• 4 tsp Ground Cumin

• 2 tsp Ancho Chili Powder

• 1 tsp Dry Mustard

• 1 oz Kosher Salt

• 1 tsp Oregano

Directions:

1. Rinse Chicken Wings with cold water to remove any excess juices from packaging.

2. Fully submerge the wings in the marinade and refrigerate for 24hours prior to cooking

3. Set oven at 350*F

4. Drain off marinade and place wings side by side on a baking tray

5. Cook in oven for 25minutes at 350*F

6. For finishing. Turn oven up to 450*F for 7 mins

7. Sauce Wings and enjoy!

Jalapeno Garlic Sauce

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350*F.

2. Put the garlic in to aluminum foil and drizzle with olive oil. Wrap the garlic up in the foil. Cook for 10mins.

3. De-seed and fine chop jalapeños peppers

4. Add garlic, jalapenos, lime juice, salt and honey in a blender

5. While blending ingredients slowly add in oil to emulsify ingredients

6. Add to Scorpion Bar Wings and Enjoy!

