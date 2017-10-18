October 15-21 is National Aging in Place Week! Today we got to see a local home that has been modified to allow the owner’s parents to come live with them safely.

Local Portsmouth based business Home Healthsmith will meet at your home for a full Safe Home Audit, to discuss the mobility needs, make recommendations and ultimately make sure your home is safe for you or for mom & dad.

