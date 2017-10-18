Fire destroys abandoned farm in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed an abandoned house in East Providence on Wednesday.

The house is located on the property of Old Leonardo’s Farm on Wampanoag Trail. The fire was reported at about 5:45 p.m. and the smoke plume could be seen from the other side of the bay in Warwick and Cranston.

“It’s an abandoned house, approximately 1,800 square feet of space,” East Providence Fire Chief Oscar Elmasian said. “We were compromised because the entrance to the abandoned property has been blocked by concrete blocks, so companies had to handle our water feed from Wampanoag Trail up the hill so everything was done by hand.”

Elmasian said when firefighters arrived on scene, the house was engulfed in flames, but they were able to knock the main body of the fire down.

“This has been abandoned for some time, there’s no ignition source, electricity or anything like that,” Elmasian said. “So this is something that we’ll call the state fire marshal’s office in to assist us in the investigation.”

It is unclear whether or not the fire is considered suspicious.

“Our personnel, our firefighters did a heck of a job because of the delay in getting the water supply here,” Elmasian said. “They knocked it down pretty quickly with what we were faced with.”

