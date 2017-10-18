Providence bridge work could impact weekend commute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is expecting traffic delays this weekend as they work to complete a bridge repair project.

According to RIDOT officials, closure on the ramp located near the hospitals campus after Exit 1B to Eddy Street is needed so they can repair an existing dip in the road. Placing concrete on the ramp will allow workers to replace a bridge joint.

“This will resolve a longstanding dip that has annoyed motorists for several years,” RIDOT spokesman Charles St. Martin said.

Beginning on Friday at 7 p.m., RIDOT will reduce the number of lanes into one on the ramp from I-195 West to I-95 South in Providence. The lane will remain closed through the weekend and will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

RIDOT advises motorists to plan extra travel time and consider alternate routes, especially during peak travel times on Saturday and Sunday.

The bridge work is part of the $3.2 million Providence Area Bridges Project, which began in April. Completion is scheduled for the end of 2017.