Providence police arrest 4 in check fraud scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police have arrested four suspects that they say are part of a major check fraud scheme.

Major David Lapatin said detectives are still looking for three more suspects and the FBI is being called in because the investigation crosses state lines.

Here are the suspects who were arrested and charged with forgery and counterfeiting, obtaining money under false pretense and conspiracy:

Shantel Meza, 30, of Cumberland

Monica Dossantos, 27, of Providence

Jamal Mansaray, 28, of Providence

Cindy Quiroa, 22, of Providence.

Police say the investigation was triggered when one victim, a retired Providence Firefighter, came forward to say he thought his check number was copied.

“These checks they’re cashing are not little, they’re big checks,” Lapatin said.

Lapatin said Meza was working at the Citizens Bank in North Smithfield since June. He also said Meza was taking information from customers and passing it along to be used in the scam.

He said it’s possible hundreds of thousands of dollars have been stolen and police believe there are more victims.

“We believe there are many people out there that still don’t even realize they’ve had money taken from their accounts,” Lapatin said. “This is the new generation of bank robbers. They don’t go in the bank with a gun anymore and hold it up.”

Police are asking people to check their bank accounts and look for any suspicious activity.

Anyone who believes they are victim of fraudulent activity on their accounts should contact Providence Police at (401) 272-3121.

