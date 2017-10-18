Providence stabbing sends one victim to hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred outside a Cranston Street convenience store just after 11:30 p.m.

According to Lieutenant Dufault of the Providence Police Department, a 28-year-old man was stabbed several times in the abdomen. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries described as “serious, but not life-threatening.”

No arrests were made at the scene, but police do not believe the incident was a random attack.

According to witnesses, two men were seen fleeing the scene on foot.