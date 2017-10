PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — India the Shih Tzu is all dressed up for Halloween and is looking for a home.

Rescue a Pet is hosting Barktoberfest this Sunday at The Guild in Pawtucket from 2-5 p.m.

There will be food trucks, a raffle and live music. India will be there along with other adoptable animals.

For more information on Barktoberfest or the dogs at Rescue a Pet, log on to their website PARL.org or call them at (401) 421-1399.