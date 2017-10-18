Seekonk police investigating Santander robbery

Related Coverage Police searching for suspect in Seekonk bank robbery

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – Seekonk police are looking for a man who they say robbed the Santander Bank on Central Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police say a man with a dark complexion walked into the bank just after 9 a.m. and handed a note to the tellers, claiming he had a weapon and demanded money.

He was last seen running out of the bank towards Baker’s Corners and Newman Avenue.

This is not the first time this bank has been robbed. On Oct. 2, Seekonk police reported a robbery at the Santander. Police aren’t sure if the two robberies are connected.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Seekonk Police at (508) 336-8123.