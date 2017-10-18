Smithfield couple injured following home invasion

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Smithfield Police believe a couple was targeted when their home was broken into early Wednesday morning.

According to Lieutenant Gerald Pezzullo of the Smithfield Police Department, the home invasion happened at 36 Barnes Street and it is not known at this time if any items were taken from the home.

The victims are a boyfriend and girlfriend in their 20s. Both sustained minor injuries but neither was transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time. A description of the suspects has not yet been released.