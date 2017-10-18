Teachers union, school board, spend hours in mediation Wednesday night

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Members of the Warwick Teachers Union and the school committee spent hours in a closed-door mediation session Wednesday night in an attempt to find a resolution to their long-standing dispute.

Teachers have been working without a contract since August of 2015.

The session started at 7 p.m. at Warwick City Hall and was still going as of 10 p.m., with no word from any of the attendees as to whether or not any progress was being made.

The meeting is closed to the public. We are standing by should officials come outside with any updates. — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) October 19, 2017

Class sizes, salarly increases, and the number of sick days teachers get are the leading issues.

Earlier in the day, parents took to the streets outside City Hall and the school administration building to show their solidarity with the teachers.

“Hopefully the powers-that-be are sitting up and paying attention,” organizer Kelly Smith told Eyewitness News.

About 100 people attended the two protests.