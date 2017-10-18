Top RI Dem Party official DeLorenzo dismisses calls for him to resign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island Democratic Party 2nd Vice-Chairman Joseph DeLorenzo on Wednesday dismissed calls for him to resign from Gov. Gina Raimondo and others after his controversial comments about “left-wing whack jobs” and Rep. Teresa Tanzi’s sexual-harassment allegations.

“Never going to happen,” DeLorenzo told Eyewitness News. “I’m not going to resign, and I don’t think there’s any way to remove me.”

DeLorenzo, a 75-year-old former state representative, said he’s served as a vice-chairman of the Rhode Island Democratic State Central Committee for 27 years. The committee, which serves as the state party’s governing body, has long been effectively controlled by the House speaker.

A spokesman for House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said Wednesday afternoon he was not available to comment on DeLorenzo, a fellow Cranston Democrat. DeLorenzo’s four-year term will expire soon after next year’s election.

DeLorenzo said Mattiello and Rep. Joe McNamara, the state party’s chairman, have not reached out to request his resignation, and added that he has received “a lot of support” from individuals who agree with his comments about the progressive movement, though he declined to name names.

“My phone today ran off the hook with people calling me – prominent Democrats – saying, ‘You’re right on the money,'” DeLorenzo said.

The firestorm started earlier this week when DeLorenzo told The Providence Journal the party was being taken over by progressives, bemoaning former House Majority Leader John DeSimone’s 2016 primary loss to a progressive challenger, now-Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell.

DeLorenzo’s comments led to a petition by a number of mostly female Democrats, including Tanzi and Sen. Gayle Goldin, calling on him to resign his party leadership role for “comments that were divisive, offensive and insulting.” The fury on the left increased exponentially after DeLorenzo gave an interview to WADK’s John DePetro where he suggested Tanzi should reveal who sexually harassed her at the State House and questioned her account.

“Don’t just make a blanket accusation,” DeLorenzo told DePetro. “Someone might have said, ‘Teresa, your hair looks good’ – and I’ve met her, I think, twice in my life – ‘Your hair looks good.’ ‘Oh, you’re harassing me.'”

“But as far as going out there and saying, ‘For sexual favors we’ll pass your bill’? Eh, I don’t think so,” he said, chuckling.

Raimondo, a first-term Democrat, added her voice to the criticism Wednesday evening. “Joe Delorenzo forfeited his standing as a party leader with his comments that have trivialized and belittled the experiences far too many women have had with harassment,” she tweeted. “Delorenzo should step down.”

“If he doesn’t, I stand with other Democratic leaders to demand action to remove him from his leadership role with our state party,” she added.

Ranglin-Vassell tweeted on Wednesday afternoon: “If u choose to b silent in d face of explicit or implicit sexism & racism you’re complicit. DeLorenzo must b ousted or expelled fr the party.” Others, including Democratic Sen. Jeanine Calkin of Warwick, have made similar comments.

DeLorenzo responded, “Don’t drag me into Teresa Tanzi. [DePetro] asked me, and I simply said … tell us the name of who did it, who’s the guy that propositioned her, and that’ll solve the problem. … My only comment on that is – this happened, tell us who it is. If what she says is accurate, name the guy or the woman, whatever.”

DeLorenzo also doubled down on his critique of the Democratic Party’s left wing.

“Most of the Democrats see the same thing I’m saying,” he said. “They want change. They’re looking for a leader to come out there and say exactly what I’m saying. That’s what keeps me there. And I’ve got an awful lot of friends.”

DeLorenzo’s comments to Eyewitness News drew a new rebuke on Twitter, this time from former Rep. Lisa Tomasso, who ranks just behind him in the Democratic Party leadership as 3rd vice-chair:

“I’ve got an awful lot of friends.” No humility! So sick and tired of the arrogance. This is not leadership https://t.co/NOuuxTKu4k — Lisa Tomasso (@Lisa_Tomasso) October 18, 2017

The Rhode Island Democratic Party dominates state politics, holding every federal and statewide office as well as lopsided majorities in both legislative chambers. But the party’s electoral dominance masks deep internal tensions between different factions, whether progressives and conservatives or different generations of Democrats – tensions that DeLorenzo’s remarks have brought to the forefront.

“If Jack Kennedy were alive today, he’d be a very conservative president – he’d roll over if he saw where the Democratic Party’s going today,” DeLorenzo said, adding that he will assist other House Democrats if they face progressive challengers next year. “I’m extremely good at running campaigns,” he said.

He also took issue with a Ranglin-Vassell tweet that said in part, “DeLorenzo. White male privilege. Sexism. Racism.” He said, “Look at the staff I have working for me in my office to see if I’m a racist. That’ll shut you up in a hurry.” He also insisted he had never mentioned Ranglin-Vassell by name, only alluding to her in discussing DeSimone’s loss.

DeLorenzo represented Cranston in the R.I. House of Representatives from 1976 to 1994, when he lost a primary to Peter Palumbo. Palumbo went on to hold the seat until 2014, when he himself lost to Republican Robert Lancia amid a scandal over a beach-concession contract.

McNamara, the state party chairman, issued a statement on the controversy Tuesday, describing DeLorenzo’s initial comments as “unfortunate” and urging that Democrats “commit ourselves to inclusion and tolerance whenever we can.” But McNamara did not suggest DeLorenzo should step down.

