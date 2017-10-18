Police: Victoria’s Secret thieves possibly involved in shoplifting ring

Related Coverage Cranston police searching for Victoria’s Secret theives

CRANSTION, R.I. — The Cranston Police Department believe three suspects involved in a theft at a Victoria’s Secret store may be connected to a shoplifting ring across the region.

According to police, one black female suspect and two black male suspects entered Victoria’s Secret in the Garden City shopping center in Cranston and stole nearly $4,000 worth of clothing on Friday, Sept. 20 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Police have been investigating similar thefts at Victoria’s Secret stores across the northeast and are attempting to identify these three suspects along with several others believed to be involved in this organized crime group.

In the surveillance video, the suspects clear off a table and run out of the store after the black female unlocks a secured door.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects should contact Cranston Police Detective John Ryan at (401) 477-5066.