Warwick parents protest in support of teachers

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – After three Warwick elementary schools closed on Monday amid an ongoing labor dispute, parents organized a protest in support of teachers.

Teachers in Warwick have staged three “sickouts” this month over ongoing contract negotiations, closing five schools over three separate school days as multiple teachers called out sick.

September marked the start of the third school year without a contract for Warwick teachers. The main concerns cited by the teachers include sick time, classroom sizes and insufficient resources for special education.

Approximately 100 parents gathered to picket in front of Warwick City Hall and the school administration building on Draper Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“This is just getting ridiculous,” said Kelly Smith, a parent with four children at three different Warwick schools. “We know this is not about money. We know these teachers are fighting for our children. My profoundly disabled daughter is home from school today due to these sick-outs, and though it’s inconvenient, I support it.”

Kerri Mark also has four children in the Warwick school system. She and her husband bought their house nearly two years ago and are starting to second-guess that decision.

“We stay for the teachers,” said Mark, “but we’ll leave because of the administration. They’re the reason families are leaving and will continue to leave.”

The Warwick Teachers Union will meet with the city on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for mediation at Warwick City Hall.