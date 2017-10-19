Benny’s locations dwindle as end of the year draws near

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Nearly half of the Benny’s locations in New England have closed, and more are scheduled to do so in the coming weeks.

Loyal customers told Eyewitness News they are showing their support for as long as they can, though they are still processing the news that the Rhode Island born business will soon be non-existent.

“Benny’s is closing, can you believe it?” Marsha Estrela of Pawtucket said. “Because it just seems like something that was not going to go away.”

There are two months left until the end of the year, which is when the owner of Benny’s said all locations will shut down.

“It’s dear to many people’s hearts,” Genevieve White said.

Although the clock is ticking, it makes no difference to loyal customers.

“It was much easier to run here than to a big store like Walmart because you could run in and run out,” Estrela said.

Customers that spoke to Eyewitness News said the red signs may be coming down soon, but the pride of shopping there for years is not going anywhere.

“Maybe Benny’s will have a change of heart when they know how many of us love them and they’ll just stay open,” White said.