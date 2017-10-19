In the Kitchen: Chicken Teriyaki with Sauteed Vegetables

Chef Sonya Zimmerman from The Thirsty Beaver joined us to share their recipe for Chicken Teriyaki with Sauteed Vegetables.

Teriyaki Sauce:

1 small piece of fresh ginger peeled and diced

5 fresh garlic gloves diced

½ cup soy sauce

2 cups of water

1 cup of brown sugar packed

¼ cup of toasted sesame seeds

¼ cup of butter

Directions:

Add everything to a pot boil then simmer on medium heat for 10 minutes or until it reduces by an inch. If you prefer the sauce less salty, add more water. If you want it thicker, you can add a slurry with cornstarch and water mixture.

Chicken:

Heat a pan with oil add chicken and your choice of veggies. Add sauce and then add your cooked pasta to it. Toss it all together and plate. Top with scallions.

======================

======================

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.