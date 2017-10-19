Local Red Cross volunteers aid in national relief efforts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In the wake of the devastation left behind by disaster after disaster, local Red Cross volunteers are continuing to step up and offer their support.

The wildfires across Northern California are the deadliest to occur in a week in the state’s history. They have razed entire neighborhoods, leaving thousands of families without homes, clothing or basic supplies.

There are currently 214 Red Cross volunteers from Rhode Island and Connecticut on the ground on the West Coast to offer aid to those affected by the fires and the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“We are so grateful for our volunteers who are willing to leave their homes and their families in support of Red Cross relief efforts for these disasters,” said Susan Roberts, Executive Director, American Red Cross Rhode Island. “Our volunteers travel across the country to help people they have never met before to provide comfort and support to those in need.”

For ways to donate or information on becoming a volunteer, visit redcross.org.