Mega Millions increase jackpot, chance of winning

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Lottery announced that Mega Millions is being enhanced by implementing larger starting jackpots.

Starting jackpots will now be more than double, increasing from $15 million to $40 million.

The ticket price will also increase from $1 to $2 due to these changes, with the option to pay another $1 for the Megaplier.

Players will now have a 1 in 24 chance of winning a prize.

The game change will begin Saturday, Oct. 28. Drawings will continue to be held on Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.