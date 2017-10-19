Narragansett fighters participate in rescue training program

Related Coverage 2 rescued from water off of Narragansett Town Beach

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Narragansett Fire Department is taking advantage of the warm temperatures to practice saving lives on the beach as part of their rescue training program.

Firefighters take part in drills, such as responding to a flipped over raft, in the program that began two years ago. The program has been useful in situations like one in August when two firefighters trained on the program were able to successfully rescue two teenagers.

Each firefighter must take tests including individual tests and group tests, which show the firefighters can work together.

Ten firefighters have already been trained using this program and 10 more will be added to the crew if they pass all of the tests.