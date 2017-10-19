Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in West Warwick

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man reported being robbed Thursday morning in West Warwick.

Officers responded just after 11 a.m. to Summit Avenue, where they say a resident – who was standing in his driveway – reported a male in a newer model Volkswagen Passat pulled up next to him, displayed a gun and demanded for his wallet.

Police say the man turned over his wallet and the male suspect drove away. The victim told police the suspect had a tinted cover over his rear license plate.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his late 30’s or 40’s, with medium length brown hair with a little bit of gray. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the West Warwick Police Department at (401) 827-9044.