Police participate in seminar aimed to improve relationships with community

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police from several states will be in Warwick for the next couple of days, taking part in a seminar called “Police and Community: Rebuilding Our Commitment.”

Officers and community members are discussing ways to improve relationships between police, and the people they are sworn to serve and protect.

Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Colonel Anne Assumpico, delivered remarks Thursday morning about the importance of improving diversity among all law enforcement.

Lieutenant Charles Wilson, Chairman of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers, says that’s one of many steps that need to be taken.

“We know that this profession needs change and reform. That’s why we’re here. And if we’re able to help people along the way, that makes it even better,” Wilson said.

Lieutenant Wilson says he hopes both police and community members come away from the two-day seminar with new ideas and techniques to improve relations.