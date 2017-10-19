Rep. Tanzi: Federal official who objectified me was not from RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island lawmaker on Thursday shed new light on an alleged exchange with a federal elected official that she says was sexual objectification.

Rep. Teresa Tanzi, D-South Kingstown, made national news this week after telling The Providence Journal that a high-ranking Rhode Island state lawmaker told her sexual favors would help advance her bills on Smith Hill. More questions were raised Wednesday night when Tanzi told a Boston television station that a federal elected official also made inappropriate comments to her.

On Thursday, Tanzi clarified that the federal official was not from Rhode Island, telling Eyewitness News that she didn’t consider his actions to be sexual harassment, but rather objectification because of her gender. Tanzi told the station the official told her she was called a “pretty little thing they wanted to keep around.”

“While far from the same, I referenced it because objectification is perhaps a more common experience for women and a part of the culture I am working to change,” Tanzi said in a statement.

Tanzi’s claims came in the midst of a national dialogue on sexual harassment after allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein came to light. House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has since asked Tanzi to chair a commission studying the issue of workplace harassment and assault.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said his office is working with the Rhode Island State Police to look into whether there was any crime committed. “We are reviewing Rep. Tanzi’s comments. I spoke with the attorney general, we’re just reviewing the allegations at this time,” Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Ann Assumpico said Thursday.

Tanzi said Thursday she’s spoken to state police about the matter.

Separately, Rhode Island Democratic Party 2nd Vice-Chair Joseph DeLorenzo continues to face calls to resign after he described progressives in his party as “left-wing whack jobs” and raised doubts about Tanzi’s harassment claims.

State Sen. Gayle Goldin said Thursday she and other members of the party’s women’s caucus want House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, who controls the state party committee, and Rep. Joseph McNamara, its chairman, to force DeLorenzo out – and they will work to make it happen even if the two refuse.

Mattiello did not respond to requests for comment on the DeLorenzo situation Wednesday or Thursday. Gov. Gina Raimondo and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio have both called on DeLorenzo to step down.

