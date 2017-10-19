Rhode Island miscalculated high school graduation rate for 2016

Related Coverage 12 things to know about Rhode Island’s new plan for improving schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Turns out Rhode Island’s high school graduation rate isn’t as high as state officials originally thought.

The R.I. Department of Education disclosed Thursday the state’s four-year graduation rate for the 2015-16 school year was 82.8%, lower than the 85.3% mark the department announced in February.

The change means the percentage of students who entered high school during the 2012-13 school year and completed it during the 2015-16 school year is lower than the 83.2% graduation rate announced in the previous school year. The revised number shows the rate actually dipped slightly in 2015-16, rather than rising.

Meg Geoghegan, a spokesperson for the department, said 343 Rhode Island high school students from the class of 2016 were placed in the wrong student cohort when officials initially calculated the graduation rate.

Geoghegan said superintendents across the state were made aware of the error last week.

Nearly every school district in the state saw at least one student wrongly classified, leading to slightly lower graduation rates in those communities. In Providence, where 77 students were placed in the wrong cohort, the actual graduation rate fell from 78.5% to 75.3%.

Laura Hart, a spokesperson for Providence schools, said the revised graduation rate still shows Providence achieved its highest graduation rate on record.

“While we were disappointed that the gains weren’t as great as we had anticipated, we are still heading in the right direction and we are working diligently to get to an 80% graduation rate by 2021,” Hart said.

Graduation rates for the 2016-17 school year will likely be released early next year.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan