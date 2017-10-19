RI, Mass. unemployment rates fall slightly

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Unemployment is down in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Rhode Island’s unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in September, down one-tenth of a percentage point from the August rate, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Training.

Rhode Island lost 3,700 jobs from the revised August employment level of 498,800, the agency said. Employment in the accommodation and food services sector fell sharply.

The state says the number of jobs in Rhode Island overall is up 3,800 since the start of the year and up 4,500 from a year ago. The labor force totaled 555,000 in September, which is down 1,300 from August and up 2,800 from Sept. 2016.

The Office of Labor and Workforce Development in Massachusetts said that preliminary estimates show the state added about 9,300 jobs in September while the overall jobless rate dropped to 3.9 percent from 4.2 percent the previous month. The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Massachusetts has gained more than 62,000 jobs over the past year.

The U.S. unemployment rate stood at 4.2 percent in September.