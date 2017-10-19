RI proposes 7 sites for new Amazon HQ2

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island officials on Thursday formally submitted their proposal to land Amazon.com’s much-ballyhooed second headquarters, suggesting seven locations where it could go and debuting a glossy website to promote the pitch.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation said the possible local locations put forward for Amazon’s so-called HQ2 are Providence, Pawtucket-Central Falls, East Providence, Warwick, North Kingstown, Richmond and Woonsocket.

Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said the state would not release documents disclosing the size of the tax breaks Rhode Island is offering Amazon if it puts the headquarters here. For a comparison, Worcester is said to be offering incentives in the neighborhood of $500 million.

Pryor also emphasized a proposal for a so-called “Amazon Academy,” a partnership between local universities. “We envision Amazon employees obtaining the professional development and continuing education they need to advance Amazon’s goals through this initiative,” he said.

The website for the proposal is riforamazon.us, and includes this video: