Soccer team shows support for teammate battling life threatening diagnosis

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Some things in life can feel like a battle and for the Tollgate girls varsity soccer team, it’s been an uphill one.

One of their most valuable players is in the intensive care unit at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, battling a life threatening diagnosis.

Gianna Cirella, a junior goalie, may have been missing from the field during Thursday’s game against Pilgrim High School, but she was on everybody’s minds.

“The fans are all wearing purple because purple is Gianna’s favorite color,” Head coach Lonna Razza said. “Some of them have 12 on their faces.”

Behind her every step of the way are her teammates, and that includes keeping another player in their hearts.

“Just to pull through and be supportive of Giannia’s younger sister who is a freshmen on the team, Cassie, and just be there for her, they’re just a family,” Razza said. “We want to play, we want to play for Gi.”

The team is also planning on organizing more fundraisers to support Cirella and her family.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support Cirella and her family throughout her diagnosis. Within 10 hours, over 400 people donated more than $20,000.