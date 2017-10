WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Wrentham police are advising residents to be aware of a bobcat in the area of Thurston Street, Warner Trail Road and Route 140.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police assured residents that there is no threat to humans unless the bobcat is rabid. However, the department cautioned that small animals such as cats, rodents, chickens and smaller dogs could be at risk.

The animal is described as about 3 feet long and between 15 and 30 pounds.