UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) – It was just under a month ago that police discovered a litter of newborn puppies tied in a sack and left for dead in a river.

Uxbridge Police posted an update on their Facebook page showing how the six puppies have grown.

According to the department, the puppies are “recovering well” and will remain in the care of the Animal Control Officer until they are ready for adoption.

The department asks the public not to call about adopting the puppies at this time.