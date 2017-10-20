Activities and events for the whole family

Fall is in the air! If you’re looking for a fun event or activity for you and the family, the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau has a few suggestions. Kristen Adamo stopped by The Rhode Show to share the details.

Spooky Zoo at Roger Williams Park Zoo

Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29

Time: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Spooky Zoo is back, offering daytime outdoor autumn activities for the whole family. Come trick-or-treat (while supplies last) with us beginning at 10:30 am on the Treat Trail by the red wolf exhibit. Kids and adults will enjoy a packed schedule of seasonal activities including: animal encounters, the annual elephant Pumpkin Stomp, photo booth fun, meet & greet with Star Wars characters (Saturday) and RI ComicCon (Sunday), sculpture making and more!

Please note: This event is free with Zoo admission and all children 12 and under dressed in costume get in for half price. All activities are weather permitting and while supplies last.

FALL 2017 URBAN VINTAGE BAZAAR at the Arcade Providence

Saturday October 21

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Head down to the Arcade Providence, and shop over 25 vendors of quality vintage goods in one place for one day only! Men’s and women’s vintage clothing, vinyl records, vintage cameras, lighting and housewares, holiday items, art and more! Stop in to New Harvest to grab a fall inspired latte or have lunch or dinner at farm to table restaurant Rogue Island.

HALLOWEEN IRON POUR at the Steel Yard

Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 5-9 p.m.

In what is literally the year’s “hottest” art event, the 12th annual Halloween Iron Pour transforms The Steel Yard’s headquarters into a fantasy-land of molten metal. This family-friendly industrial art performance attracts close to 2,000 spectators from around the region, who watch artists harness the power of The Steel Yard’s custom-built tilt furnace as they pour more than 2,500 pounds of molten iron. The evening also features a variety of delicious food, as well as theatrical and musical displays.

MYSTERIUM: THE ETERNAL MASQUERADE 2017 at the Providence Public Library

October 27, 2017

Time: 7:30 PM to 12:00 AM

Price: $125 – $325

A one-of-a-kind immersive arts-inspired Halloween adventure, Mysterium returns for a journey on the high seas with surprises at every turn! Eternal Masqueraders will experience a Halloween Odyssey like no other, taking in captivating performances, enjoying signature food & drink, and exploring one of Providence’s prime and unique venues. Over the course of the evening guests will be invited to engage in interactive and mysterious live performances that combine to create a suspenseful literary expedition through the Library’s historic Renaissance and 1950’s structures.

Proceeds to benefit Providence Public Library’s Special Collections.

FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE PRESENTS THE WIDOW’S BROOM

Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS)

October 28, 2017 – October 29, 2017

Saturday – 7:30pm; Sunday – 6:00pm

Price: $25, $38, $48, $58, $85

What happens when a witch is separated from her broom?

Just in time for Halloween, the delightfully spooky story by Chris Van Allsburg, designed by Tony Award-winner Eugene Lee, with choreography by Viktor Plotnikov and a pulsing, haunting score by Aleksandra Vrebalov, returns to the stage. When a witch’s worn-out broom is left behind in a lonely widow’s garden, it becomes part of the family to the growing distrust of her neighbors. Burning passion is met with clever deception as the haunting story unfolds before your eyes.