Buttonwood Zoo celebrates birth of first monkey

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – The Buttonwood Park Zoo is celebrating the birth of the first primate born in its Rainforests, Rivers and Reefs exhibit.

The baby Bolivian gray titi monkey was born on Sept. 7 to first time parents, 9-year-old Madeira and 3-year-old Crumpet. The couple arrived from the Minnesota Zoo this spring, joining five other species of small South American primates in the exhibit.

It is unknown what the gender of the baby is at this time.

“The opening of Rainforests, Rivers and Reefs marked the first time primates have resided at the Zoo in decades,” Zoo Director Keith Lovett said. “Having a birth so soon after its opening is exciting for both Zoo guests and staff alike.”

The baby will remain on the back of one parent for several months, about 80 percent of that time will be with dad, Crumpet.

There are less than 60 Bolivian gray titi monkeys at 17 Association of Zoos and Aquarium (AZA) institutions in North America. Bolivian gray titi monkeys weigh around two to three pounds as adults and have a lifespan of 20-25 years, according to the zoo.

Buttonwood Park Zoo is now home to six species of South American primates.

“The Zoo participates in a managed breeding program, in partnership with AZA, focused on the long-term sustainability of this South American primate species,” Lovett said. “This birth assists in improving genetic diversity of this population.”