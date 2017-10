SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Crews are working to remove a truck from a wooded area after a driver veered off the road early Friday morning.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash on Route 116 in Scituate.

The driver was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

According to officials at the scene, the crash “looks worse than it is.”

Traffic backups in the area are minor at this time.