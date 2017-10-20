High school students protest over racist carved pumpkins

COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Several hundred students at a Pennsylvania high school walked out to protest the second race-related incident at the school in just over a week: a Facebook photo showing current and former students posing with pumpkins carved with racist symbols.

The Coatesville Area High School students walked out around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The Coatesville Area School District says it appears the photo was taken off school grounds and after school hours. Superintendent Cathy Taschner says the district will “exercise its full authority” to send a message that the carvings aren’t acceptable.

The pumpkins included one with a swastika, and another with the letters KKK. Four young people posed behind the pumpkins.

Earlier this month, a black baby doll was found hanging in the school’s locker room with a tie around its neck. Taschner called it a “foolish prank.”